The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has urged newly inducted lawyers to exercise caution in the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for legal practice.

Rabiu Garba, the NBA chairperson in Bauchi State, said this at an orientation programme organised for newly called lawyers, on Tuesday, in Bauchi, the Bauchi State capital.

According to Mr Garba, while AI offers convenience, it cannot replace critical legal reasoning.

He warned that over-reliance could compromise the profession’s ethics and integrity.

“Even advanced countries are trying to do away with AI in legal practice.

“AI is not always reliable; most times, what it provides is not applicable in legal contexts.

“We encourage lawyers to rely on our rich jurisprudence and legal resources instead,” he said.

Mr Garba said the programme was designed to orient newly called lawyers to the rudiments of practice and equip them for professional growth.

The chairperson said the association would sustain such capacity-building initiatives to enhance professional development of its members.

Lawal Hussein, a former branch chairperson, recounted how AI once gave him misleading information, which could have caused him a serious embarrassment.

“AI can help, but be careful. Some lawyers have been punished for citing fake AI-generated cases,” he said.

Ibrahim Danjuma emphasised the need for continuing legal education to keep lawyers competent and relevant.

Also, Justice Muhyiddeen of the Bauchi State Sharia Court of Appeal, and Ibrahim Umar, a former Attorney General of the state, enjoined the young lawyers to take their careers seriously, be humble and seek proper mentorship.

(NAN)