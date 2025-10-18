After the international break, it was a mixed weekend for Nigerian stars in the Premier League, as Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, and Tolu Arokodare all ended up on the losing side with their respective clubs.

While Arsenal and Manchester City secured key victories to resume their title challenge, several Nigerian internationals endured frustrating outings in a weekend filled with drama and goals across England.

At Craven Cottage, Fulham slipped to a 1-0 home defeat against Arsenal, with Iwobi and Bassey both featuring for the Cottagers.

The hosts started brightly, pressing high and creating early chances through Raul Jimenez and Harry Wilson, but Arsenal’s defensive organisation held firm.

The decisive moment came midway through the first half when Leandro Trossard converted from close range after Gabriel Magalhães nodded on a set piece.

Iwobi, making his eighth league appearance of the season, worked tirelessly in midfield, linking play and driving forward when in possession. Bassey, also on his eighth outing, was brought on in the 82nd minute to help Fulham push for an equaliser, but Arsenal held their ground. The result returned Mikel Arteta’s men to the top of the table after they were briefly displaced by Manchester City earlier in the day.

At the Etihad Stadium, Erling Haaland once again proved decisive as Manchester City beat Everton 2-0. The Norwegian striker endured a quiet first half but came alive after the break, heading home Nico O’Reilly’s cross for the opener before adding a calm finish late on. The win was crucial for City, who moved to within striking distance of Arsenal at the top.

For Tolu Arokodare and Wolverhampton Wanderers, it was another tough afternoon as they lost 2-0 away at Sunderland. The Nigerian forward was introduced into the game in the 76th minute but struggled for service as Wolves’ winless run extended.

Nordi Mukiele’s strike in the 16th minute and an unfortunate Ladislav Krejčí own goal sealed the result, keeping Wolves rooted to the bottom of the table with mounting pressure on coach Vítor Pereira.

Elsewhere, there was late drama at the Vitality Stadium, where Bournemouth and Crystal Palace played out a thrilling 3-3 draw. Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a sensational hat-trick, including a penalty deep into stoppage time to salvage a point for the visitors after Ryan Christie thought he had won it for Bournemouth with an 89th-minute strike.

In other matches, Burnley continued their resurgence with a 2-0 win over Leeds United, courtesy of goals from Lesley Ugochukwu and Loum Tchaouna, while Danny Welbeck’s brace fired Brighton to a 2-1 home victory against Newcastle United.

It was a weekend that reminded fans of the unpredictability of the Premier League. While Arsenal and Manchester City kept their title ambitions intact, Nigeria’s representatives in the league will be eager to bounce back quickly as the season’s intensity begins to rise again.