Veteran singer and activist Charles ‘Charly Boy’ Oputa has opened up about how the Charly Boy Bus Stop in Gbagada, Lagos State, came to bear his name.

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA) renamed the well-known ‘Charly Boy Bus Stop’ to ‘Olamide Baddo Bus Stop’ last Friday.

The renaming, along with several other streets within the council, was announced by LCDA Chairman Kolade Alabi during the inauguration of community-focused projects.

The action triggered reactions from Nigerians, particularly because the singer has been a vocal critic of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the state government.

In response, Charly Boy, also known as Area Fada, posted on his Instagram page, reminding the state’s authorities that the bus stop carried a legacy that could not be erased.

Charly Boy bus stop

However, speaking on Channels Television’s ‘The Morning Brief’ on Tuesday, the singer and actor explained how the bus stop name came about.

He said: “Once upon a time, I used to live at the bus stop and because the people who were in Gbagada at that time felt that it was the right thing to do (to name a bus stop after me) because honestly I do contribute to that community, both military, pensioners, Okada riders and any young persons, I gave scholarships out and all other things.

“I don’t like to talk about all that I have done, but you know I tried for my community while I was there. I think it was what I have done to people in the past, and they decided to name it (the bustop) after me, and that’s a cool idea. That’s how it all started. They named the bus stop after me around 1991 or 1992, after my song in 1990, which was a hit back in the day.”

Unreasonable

He also expressed confusion over the government’s decision to rename the bus stop after Olamide, stating he couldn’t understand its reasoning.

Describing the government’s action, Charly Boy noted, “I don’t know why they (the government) did what they did but it seems to me a little silly because those are not the things we should be talking about right now, those are not a priority whether you name it Charly Boy or Olamide Baddo or whatever, our priority should be about the 2027 election.”

Furthermore, the entertainer called on Nigerians to approach the 2027 general elections more seriously.

He stressed the importance of electing a leader who is honest, people-oriented, and committed to fostering national self-reliance.

Charly Boy also cautioned against backing leaders who prioritise personal gain and the expansion of their empires over tackling the country’s pressing challenges.

“The 2027 general election is what we should be worrying about. Let’s face what is facing us in the 2027 election. How will it be? Will our votes count?. One that is truthful and shows that he has the interest of the masses at heart.

“One that is willing to do everything possible for us to be self-independent, to be self-productive, not to be consumers. One that has human sympathy, one that is not over-religious,” he said.