Matchday nine of the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) produced fireworks across the country, with 21 goals scored in eight matches and several surprises that reshaped the top of the table.

Ikorodu City stun table toppers

Ikorodu City delivered a commanding performance in Lagos with a 2-0 victory over table-toppers Nasarawa United. Chidera Oparaocha’s composed finish in the 14th minute set the tone before Joseph Arumala sealed the win in the 69th.

Though Nasarawa stay top after the defeat, the gap between them and the chasing pack has been reduced.

For Ikorodu City, they moved into fifth place with 14 points, confirming their growing confidence in this top-flight season.

Tornadoes crush Plateau United

At the Bako Kontagora Stadium in Minna, Niger Tornadoes were unstoppable, dismantling Plateau United 4-0. Abdulaziz Dalhatu stole the show with a stunning hat-trick in the 13th, 52nd, and 69th minutes, while Terdoo Shimagande added a stoppage-time goal to complete the rout.

The result pushed the Tornadoes into fourth place on goal difference.

3SC close in on top spot

In Ibadan, Shooting Stars continued their fine form with a commanding 2-0 win over Abia Warriors. Ayobami Junior opened the scoring midway through the first half before Qamar Adegoke sealed the result late on. The Oluyole Warriors are now second with 15 points, just four behind Nasarawa United.

Wolves bite in Aba

Enyimba International’s home troubles persisted after a 2-1 defeat to Warri Wolves. An early own goal by Mohammed Hussaini and a second-half strike from Tejiri Emonena gave the visitors a well-earned win despite Edidiong Ezekiel’s equaliser for Enyimba. The loss leaves the People’s Elephant in eighth place on 13 points.

Mixed fortunes elsewhere

In Ilorin, Kwara United edged Katsina United 1-0 through an 80th-minute goal from Ibrahim Yahaya. Barau FC recorded a hard-earned home win with a 2-1 comeback over Kano Pillars after goals from Yahaya Ibrahim and Stanley Oganbor overturned Rabiu Ali’s early opener.

El-Kanemi Warriors also triumphed at home, beating Wikki Tourists 2-1, while Bayelsa United fell 2-1 to Kun Khalifat FC in Yenagoa.

Postponed fixtures

Two fixtures — Remo Stars versus Rangers International and Bendel Insurance versus Rivers United — were postponed due to continental commitments.

Table reshuffle

After nine rounds, Nasarawa United remain top with 19 points, followed by 3SC and Abia Warriors (15 each), while Niger Tornadoes, Ikorodu City, and Warri Wolves trail closely on 14.

Enyimba and Rivers United sit mid-table, as Kano Pillars, Bendel Insurance, and Plateau United languish near the bottom.