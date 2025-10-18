To rebuild the bridge between Ameen and Amen is not an act of idealism; it is an act of national survival. Our shared values — mercy, justice, charity, truth — are the only real foundation upon which peace can stand. Nigeria’s history and the world’s experience both prove that faith can coexist with reason, that belief can live beside difference, and that religion, when uncorrupted, remains humanity’s greatest unifying force.

The non-existing gulf that divides us.

There are probably no two religions more closely aligned than Islam and Christianity. Both spring from the same Abrahamic roots; they share prophets, moral codes, and rituals — and even end their prayers with words so alike they are nearly indistinguishable: Ameen and Amen. Yet, over the centuries, humanity has managed to turn this almost imperceptible difference into an unbridgeable divide. Religion, the great moral compass of civilisations, has too often been repurposed as a weapon. Whenever power is threatened or legitimacy questioned, it becomes the easiest tool to redirect anger and maintain control. Sometimes it’s ideology — communism or capitalism. Sometimes it’s race or tribe. Too often, it is religion.

We are living through such a moment again. Across the world — and increasingly in Nigeria — religion is being invoked not to heal but to inflame; not to build community but to consolidate control. It is being wielded not against injustice, but to distract from it. The result is a dangerous illusion — one that makes neighbours into enemies and turns righteous anger away from those who hoard power and wealth.

A Shared Legacy of Light

History offers countless reminders that Islam and Christianity need not be adversaries. In Andalusia, between the 8th and 15th centuries — Jews, Christians, and Muslims lived side-by-side in what historians call La Convivencia, a golden era of coexistence. Cordoba and Granada became centres of learning where Christian monks translated Arabic texts, Muslim scholars preserved Greek philosophy, and Jewish physicians served in royal courts. Their cooperation gave the world advances in medicine, mathematics, architecture, and philosophy — the very foundation of Europe’s Renaissance.

Closer to home, the same harmony once defined much of Nigeria’s social fabric. In countless towns, church bells and mosque calls echoed through the same morning air. Families intermarried, neighbours celebrated each other’s festivals, and faith was a matter of devotion, not division. In Yoruba heartlands, Muslims joined Christmas celebrations, and Christians attended Eid feasts without fear or suspicion. That ordinary coexistence was not a miracle — it was proof that our humanity precedes our creed.

The Manufactured Divide

Yet today, a new narrative seeks to erase that memory. We are told to see one another as irreconcilably different — to interpret every conflict in the North as a holy war rather than what it is: a struggle between the haves and the have-nots, a conflict between criminals and citizens, a war between insurgents and the state.

Nigeria’s Christians, numbering over 100 million, are not a persecuted minority. Nor are Nigeria’s Muslims a privileged elite. Both communities are home to millions of citizens denied dignity, security, and opportunity. Both bleed from the same wounds of inequality and corruption. But when inequality grows too glaring, the powerful know exactly what to do — they invent an enemy. They whisper that the other tribe or faith is the problem. They turn hunger into hate, and shared deprivation into sectarian suspicion. It is a playbook as old as empire: Keep the people divided so they never confront the real architects of their suffering.

Rebuilding Trust Beyond the State

Healing the fracture between Ameen and Amen will not come from new laws or committees alone. It must draw on what has always held Nigerians together — the deep, local traditions of mutual aid, kinship, and hospitality that pre-date both colonial government and modern bureaucracy.

In many communities, trust is built not through policy but through practice, through the shared labour of harvest, the exchange of wedding invitations, the care of one another’s children during festivals, the quiet mourning of a neighbour’s loss, regardless of faith. These are the cultural arteries through which peace once flowed — and can again. To rebuild them, communities should revive age-grade systems, community councils, and traditional reconciliation rituals that have long served as neutral grounds where differences were resolved before they became crises. At the same time, states should institutionalise Joint Religious Councils composed of respected Christian and Muslim leaders who can speak with authority and unity when propaganda begins to spread. Their voices must be proactive, not reactive — issuing factual, compassionate statements before lies harden into hatred. These councils should work hand-in-hand with local traditional rulers, women’s groups, youth networks, and media professionals to ensure that the truth always has a microphone as loud as the rumour.

Rebuilding trust also requires visible acts of solidarity: Interfaith volunteer corps rebuilding schools and hospitals together; youth exchange programmes in which Christian and Muslim students spend time in each other’s communities; joint visits to historic interfaith sites to remind us that coexistence once flourished. The goal is not to erase difference, but to make it irrelevant to our capacity for kindness.

Bridging the Non-Existing Gap

The tragedy is not that Ameen and Amen sound different. It is that those who profit from our division have made us forget that they mean the same thing — so be it, a prayer of submission to the divine. If both faiths can agree that only God is sovereign, then neither should accept the rule of fear or hatred crafted by men.

To rebuild the bridge between Ameen and Amen is not an act of idealism; it is an act of national survival. Our shared values — mercy, justice, charity, truth — are the only real foundation upon which peace can stand. Nigeria’s history and the world’s experience both prove that faith can coexist with reason, that belief can live beside difference, and that religion, when uncorrupted, remains humanity’s greatest unifying force.

The world does not need another holy war; it needs human understanding.

Between Ameen and Amen lies no real gap — only the silence where peace could begin.

Abubakar Suleiman is an economist and a banker with over 25 years experience in consulting and financial services.