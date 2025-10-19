The Delegation of the Kingdom of Morocco erupted several times like an active volcano spewing hot lava as petitioners in overwhelming numbers presented their case against it. It was on the Question of Western Sahara.

The venue was the United Nations Special Political and Decolonization Committee, otherwise known as the Fourth Committee, which held hearings in the world body’s headquarters from 8-13 October.

Morocco was like a frustrated orphan shouting and kicking widely. The Kingdom, despite having friends in the European Union (EU) and North America, felt lonely and dejected, cutting an image of a battered giant.

In contrast, the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic, better known as Western Sahara, cut the image of a child with many protective mothers trying to protect her from predators.

In my petition as the Publicity Secretary of the Nigeria Movement for the Liberation of Western Sahara, I told the world body:

“The Question of Western Sahara is the continued violation of the basic rights of the Saharawi to freedom in accordance with the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights which states that: “All human beings are born free and equal.”

It is the Moroccan violation of international laws and rulings, including the 16 October, 1975 findings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that there are no territorial ties between Western Sahara and Morocco.

The exploitation of Western Sahara natural resources by Morocco and some European countries, is a gross violation of the seven judgements by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) These include its final judgement on 4 October, 2024 which found them guilty of violating the sovereignty of Western Sahara because it is a “separate and distinct” country from Morocco.

In 1988, the UN and the African Union decided that a referendum be held by 1992 to allow Western Sahara chose either to join Morocco or be independent. Until this day, Morocco has refused to allow the referendum hold. Rather, it has for fifty years now, dehumanised the Saharawi people including forcing many of them to live in refugee camps in Tindouf, Algeria. Additionally, it wants to impose on the Saharawi an hybrid ‘autonomy’ plan.

We wholly support the 31 July report of the UN Secretary General to the Security Council that the Western Sahara Question be resolved in a: ‘just, lasting and mutually acceptable political situation, which will provide for the self-determination of the people of Western Sahara.’

Africans suffered most from slavery and colonialism. Colonialism cost us 15 million lives in Congo and two million in Algeria.

Africans want to put these nightmares behind them by the granting of independence to Western Sahara, the last colony on the continent.”

I was lucky not to have been interrupted by the Moroccan Delegation which sometimes interrupted individual petitioners up to four times. In rounding up my presentation, I asked the Chairperson of the Committee, to protect petitioners from the undiplomatic tactics of the Moroccan delegation which in the full view of the world displayed so much intolerance and intimidation. I asked myself, if Morocco can display so much intolerance and fits of anger within the hallowed walls of the UN, what would it not do to the hapless Saharawi in the territory it is militarily occupying?

The petitioner from Colombia painted the disheartening picture of the Saharawi population forced to live in refugee camps in the last fifty years. The petitioner appealed to the UN: “Don’t let another generation be born in the camps” “The Saharawi is not asking for mercy, he is asking for justice.” The Moroccan delegation was livid; how dare the petitioner mention the Moroccan Army?

The young Mexican Petitioner apparently in response to the tantrums of Morocco, said: “We have a saying; if somebody does not owe, he has no cause to be afraid.”

Despite the heat Morocco was generating, the Japanese petitioner who identified himself as a journalist, university lecturer and member of the association, Friends of Western Sahara Japan, was cool. He said since 1995, he had repeatedly visited the occupied parts of Western Sahara, the refugee camps and Mauritania, adding: “Through my research, I could verify the facts of military occupation, colonization, ethnic cleansing, exploitation of natural resources and violation of international law by the settlers.”

He summarised his submission in three parts. First, lack of fairness leading to the plunder of Western Sahara resources by Morocco and benefitting countries and companies. Second, massive propaganda that claims the Polisario, the liberation movement which leads the Saharawi, is a terrorist group whereas: “In reality, the Polisario Front is recognised by the UN as the representative of Saharawi”

Thirdly, that: “Arbitrary detention, torture and other abuses are widespread. Media is prohibited from reporting, and over 300 foreign visitors have been expelled.”

The Moroccan delegation soon erupted: “There is a situation in the camps as they being run by the terrorist group, Polisario.”

The apparently frustrated Chairperson, for the umpteenth time said: “Thank you Morocco. If you will allow me chair and let us continue.”

The Portuguese General Workers Union, UGT-Portugal said it cannot remain silent in the face of the unfolding tragedy in Western Sahara being perpetuated by Morocco.

When a petitioner described Morocco’s march of its citizens to populate the occupied territories, as so-called, the Moroccan delegation became virtually uncontrollable:

“People are using their arrogance. Mentioning the Royal Institution (Moroccan) is not acceptable. The speaker said the so-called Green March, it is an insult. The Green March was a glorious one. This is the red line!”

When Iran intervened to point out that Morocco was frustrating the petitioners, the Moroccan lead delegate retorted: “My delegation is also frustrated that people are using this opportunity to air their opinion against Morocco.” She added that the point of order tool she was employing is recognised in the UN.

Of course, there were petitioners siding with Morocco, including a Saharawi youth who said his people are happy being under Morocco. There was also group of Europeans who put up a spirited defence. One, from France said his country whole heartedly, supports Morocco’s annexation of Western Sahara. The British petitioner, AR, who said he is a lawyer, scandalously submitted that Morocco should be supported because amongst other things: “Morocco holds fair elections. It is trusted in hosting World Football.” Pray, what free elections can be held in a country with a monarch as dictator?

On a tragic note for the social justice movement in Nigeria, as the UN Decolonisation Committee met in New York, the Secretary of the Nigeria Movement for the Liberation of Western Sahara, Abiodun ‘Aremson’ Aremu with whom I planned my appearance at the UN, was killed back home in Nigeria. May his beautiful soul rest in power.

Owei Lakemfa, a former secretary general of African workers, is a human rights activist, journalist and author.