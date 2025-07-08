The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, on Monday denied that he and some leaders and office holders in the state were being led to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) by the immediate past governor of the state, Kayode Fayemi.

In a statement on Monday, the governor’s media aide, Olayinka Oyebode, alleged that some faceless individuals have linked Mr Oyebanji, Mr Fayemi and some leaders and office holders in the state to the ADC.

The ADC coalition includes former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola, and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi.

Messrs Fayemi, Aregbesola and Amaechi all served in the Muhammadu Buhari administration as ministers, thus fuelling speculations that Mr Fayemi could also join the ADC.

The coalition aims to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

But Mr Oyebode described the allegation that APC leaders in Ekiti planned to join the coalition as another tissue of lies from the camp of some disgruntled elements in the state.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“But keeping quiet in the midst of such a bare-faced falsehood would amount to a disservice to the good people of the state, some of whom could be hoodwinked into believing the misleading report.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Biodun Oyebanji and the public office holders mentioned in the report, remain firmly rooted in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and have no link, neither do they have any plan whatsoever to join the ADC.

“While Dr Fayemi and other leaders of the party mentioned in the report are eminently qualified to defend themselves, it is on record that Dr Fayemi attended the recent APC Caucus meeting held in Iyin- Ekiti, where the caucus endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Oyebanji for a second term, a decision that was widely published in the print, broadcast and online media.

“It should also be noted that Governor Oyebanji had since inception of the Fourth Republic in 1999, remained in the progressive fold. He is one of the very few that has never moved out of the progressive movement in Ekiti State.”

He said that there are attempts by some mischief makers to use his association with Mr Fayemi to cause a rift between him and President Tinubu.

“Unfortunately for these jesters, Mr President is a strategic politician who can see through their shenanigans and hidden agenda.

READ ALSO: Ekiti Acting Chief Judge pardons 25 awaiting trial inmates

“Ekiti people are urged to disregard this childish media attack, which is being sponsored by some desperate politicians interested in contesting the Governorship election in the state.

“While these desperate politicians have no clue about how to market their candidature to the Ekiti electorate or connect with the people, they have resorted to attacking the government on social media and heaping up every unimaginable and unintelligent lie against the governor in order to mask their frustrations.

“Now that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the date for the primary election, we expect them to be bold enough to come out and sell their candidature to party members and Ekitikete rather than seeking an ignoble way to gatecrash.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

