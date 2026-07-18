The Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service (EKIRS) said on Saturday that the state’s monthly Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) rose from about N2.1 billion in January to over N2.7 billion in May and June this year.

It also said it has achieved 51 per cent of its 2026 annual revenue target within the first six months of the year, without introducing new taxes or increasing existing tax rates.

The Executive Chairman of EKIRS, Olaniran Olatona, who disclosed this while featuring on “Ekiti Today,” a live radio programme aired in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, attributed the achievement to improved voluntary tax compliance, digital tax administration, public enlightenment, tax reforms, an empowered workforce, as well as the enabling environment created by the administration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

“The increase was achieved without enforcement measures such as roadblocks or the closure of defaulting business premises.

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“EKIRS has focused on expanding the tax net, blocking revenue leakages, and deploying technology and data intelligence to improve tax administration,” he said.

Mr Olatona commended residents for their growing willingness to meet their tax obligations, attributing the improved compliance to the visible developmental projects being executed by the state government.

He said, “Many taxpayers were encouraged to comply once they understood the purpose of taxation and were convinced that their contributions were being prudently utilised for the state’s development.”

The EKIRS boss advised residents processing Certificates of Occupancy and Tax Clearance Certificates to beware of fraudsters, warning that offenders involved in tax-related scams would be arrested and prosecuted.

He explained that businesses were assessed based on their financial records, and that taxpayers dissatisfied with an assessment had the legal right to file an objection within 30 days by writing to the agency’s chairman for a review.

On compliance, Mr Olatona said EKIRS had intensified awareness campaigns and collaborated with the Office of the Head of Service and the Office of the Secretary to the State Government to ensure civil servants and political office holders complied with statutory tax filing requirements.

He noted that defaulters were liable to a penalty of N100,000 for the first month of default and N50,000 for each subsequent month, in addition to outstanding tax liabilities.

Speaking on the temporary shortage of vehicle number plates, Mr Olatona said EKIRS had partnered with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to address the challenge.

He disclosed that the state had received 1,000 additional number plates following engagements with FRSC authorities in Lagos, adding that security agencies had been advised to show understanding towards commercial motorcycle operators affected by the shortage while distribution continued.

The chairman also dismissed claims that recent tax reforms had imposed additional burdens on residents, explaining that some taxes, including consumption tax, were no longer collected by the state under the current legal framework.

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He urged residents to familiarise themselves with existing tax laws to understand better the collection responsibilities of the federal, state and local governments.

Mr Olatona reaffirmed that the Oyebanji administration did not interfere in EKIRS operations, describing reports alleging plans to introduce new taxes as false.

He added that the agency would continue to prioritise technology-driven revenue administration, data intelligence and voluntary tax compliance to improve revenue generation while sustaining economic growth in the state.