The Dangote Refinery has reduced the price of petrol to retailers from N880 per litre to N840 per litre.
The company’s Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, in a short message sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday night, said the price adjustment takes effect from 30 June.
“Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) price reduced from N880 to N840 effective 30th June,” Mr Chiejina said.
The reduction is part of the market’s response to recent fluctuations in global crude oil prices.
In mid June, Dangote refinery increased its ex-depot petrol price to N880 per litre from N825, reflecting the surge in crude costs at the time.
On Monday, crude oil prices fell slightly amid easing Middle East tensions and possible OPEC+ output increase in August.
Brent futures settled down 16 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $67.61 a barrel and expired on Monday. The more active September contract ended at $66.74. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled down 41 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $65.11 a barrel.
ALSO READ: NNPC increases petrol price
Crude oil price reductions significantly impact retail fuel prices at filling stations due to the inherent volatility in the international oil market.
With Dangote Refinery’s price drop, oil marketers are expected to follow suit by lowering their pump prices, potentially leading to reduced retail fuel costs for consumers.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999