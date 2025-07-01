Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria have etched their name in history by winning the inaugural edition of the Olumide Oyedeji Intercollegiate 3×3 Basketball Championship.
ABU defeated Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, 21–15points in the final to emerge champions.
The two-day tournament, held in Lagos, featured six teams. ABU once again showcased their basketball pedigree by clinching the title, confirming their strong culture in the sport.
Reacting to their victory, ABU team captain, Bem Agbatar described the championship as a morale booster and credited their success to thorough preparation.
“It’s great to win this championship. It was a tough competition, and it feels good to emerge champions in the end,” he said.
In the third-place match, Lead City University defeated the University of Osun State 21–14 to claim the bronze medal.
Individual awards were also presented.
Emma Ubong Charles of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, won the three-point contest.
Godwin Ogbani-Daniel of the University of Osun was the tournament’s highest scorer while Ibrahim Abdulkadir of ABU was named the Most Valuable Player for his role in ABU’s title run.
While 18 teams initially qualified for the final phase, only six—ABU Zaria, Ambrose Alli University, University of Osun, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, and Lead City University—made it to Lagos due to logistical challenges.
Tournament founder and Nigeria Basketball Federation board member, Olumide Oyedeji, expressed gratitude to the participating schools and emphasised the importance of synergy between sports and education.
“We are grateful this competition was successful. The idea was simple. I wanted to provide a platform for students to play basketball. I participated in the Nigerian University Games (NUGA) and the World University Games on my journey to stardom. Basketball has given me a lot, and it’s only right to give back to the sport that shaped me,” Mr Oyedeji said.
