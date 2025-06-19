Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi confirmed he will meet with his counterparts from Britain, France, and Germany in Geneva at the request of the three European powers, Iranian local media reported on Thursday.
Mr Araghchi did not specify the date of the meeting.
However, earlier reports from Western media said the foreign ministers of Britain, France, and Germany are expected to meet in Geneva on Friday, with an EU representative also attending.
No specific agenda has been disclosed.
The meeting would mark the first direct diplomatic engagement since a sharp escalation in regional tensions and stalled efforts to address Iran’s nuclear program, following Israeli strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites.
Israel accuses Iran of seeking nuclear weapons through its uranium enrichment activities, a charge Tehran denies, saying its atomic programme is for peaceful purposes.
On 13 June, Israel launched airstrikes on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing several senior military commanders and nuclear scientists.
In retaliation, Iran has fired missiles at multiple targets in Israel since Friday, causing casualties and extensive damage.
The conflict has now entered its seventh day, with nearly 600 people reported killed in Iran and 24 in Israel since the fighting began, according to official figures.
