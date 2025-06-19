As the world marks World Sickle Cell Day, observed annually on 19 June, Nigerian singer Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold (AG Baby), has launched ‘5 Star Care’ through his charity, the Adekunle Gold Foundation (AGF).

Sickle cell disease is a hereditary disorder that affects red blood cells, causing them to adopt a sickle shape. This abnormal shape obstructs blood flow and results in pain, fatigue, and other health complications.

Adekunle Gold, who’s a survivor of the disease, has been open about his journey with sickle cell anaemia, which he documented in his hit song ‘5 Star’ released on 15 July 2022.

He announced that 5 Star Care will provide free, comprehensive health insurance to 1,000 individuals with the condition.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, the ‘Catch Me If You Can’ crooner revealed that the initiative is being implemented in partnership with the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Sickle Cell Management Initiatives (SCMI), and the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

According to him, beneficiaries will receive routine medical care, emergency treatment, and long-term support to ease the financial strain of managing sickle cell disease and enhance access to quality healthcare.

Rationale

Additionally, the 38-year-old said the initiative was inspired by his desire to support those who need the strength to smile through pain.

“Every life deserves 5-Star care. I know this because I have lived with sickle cell all my life. I see the pain, the prayers, the strength it takes to smile through it.

“That’s why today, on World Sickle Cell Day, I’m proud to announce 5 Star Care, a health protection initiative by the Adekunle Gold Foundation, created to support 1,000 people living with sickle cell disease and their families. This is free access to health insurance, facilitated by Lagos State Health Scheme, and the Lagos State Ministry of Health”, said the singer who rose to fame with his hit 2015 single ‘Sade’.

The Lagos-born further stated that AGF is collaborating with researchers at New York University (NYU) to explore the disease’s adverse effects on carriers.

He said the collaboration also highlighted the challenges individuals living with sickle cell disease faced.

The partnership, he said, also seeks to examine how creative outlets such as music and storytelling can complement medical interventions in offering care, support, and raising awareness.

Adekunle Gold added that 5 Star Care partnering with NYU researchers represents a significant step by the AGF in its ongoing commitment to supporting Nigeria’s sickle cell community and increasing public awareness of the condition.

Backstory

This is not Adekunle Gold’s first effort to ensure that individuals with sickle cell disease receive the necessary treatment and healthcare they deserve.

This newspaper reported that, on 11 May 2024, the ‘Orente’ crooner organised a medical outreach in Lagos State, collaborating with the Sickle Cell Advocacy and Management Initiative, to raise awareness and advocate for people affected by the condition.

The outreach provided medical care to around 250 patients, including comprehensive examinations, medications, and essential health management guidance.

The singer reaffirmed his commitment to supporting individuals with sickle cell, ensuring they feel safe and cared for.

Through his foundation and strategic partnerships, he stated that his mission is to increase awareness of sickle cell disease and help people better understand the daily struggles of those living with it.

He added that his foundation is dedicated to addressing the needs of children battling the disease across the African continent.

