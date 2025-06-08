The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) says it has successfully enrolled over 74 per cent of inmates nationwide into the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) database, contrary to media reports suggesting otherwise.

This was contained in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Abubakar Umar, on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Umar described as “misleading and inaccurate” a publication claiming that the National Identity Number (NIN) registration exercise was yet to commence in custodial centres nationwide.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NIMC had granted the NCoS the license to conduct the registration at 256 custodial centres nationwide.

This was followed by a request from the NCoS Controller General, Sylvester Nwakuche.

The initiative, approved in January 2025, is intended to integrate inmates into national development plans, enhance their security, and facilitate their identification in case of jailbreaks.

Mr Umar clarified that the NIN registration of inmates in the custodial centres was not only ongoing but has recorded significant progress.

He said that most inmates across various custodial centres nationwide have already been successfully enrolled into the National Identity Database.

“The exercise was actively ongoing across all facilities and has so far captured 59,786 inmates out of a total custodial population of 80,879 as of 7 June 2025.

“This means that approximately 74 per cent have been captured into the NIMC platform.

“This achievement is the result of a collaborative effort between the NCoS and the NIMC,” he said.

Mr Umar, however, said that concrete mechanisms were in place to ensure the seamless registration of the remaining inmates.

He also reaffirmed the service commitment to data integration as part of national efforts to enhance rehabilitation, reintegration, and digital inclusion of persons in custody.

“The registration of the remaining inmates is actively in progress, and mechanisms have been put in place to ensure its seamless completion.

“The claim that the registration has yet to commence in custodial centres is factually incorrect and fails to acknowledge the substantial work already done,” he added.

The NCoS spokesman urged members of the media to verify information with relevant authorities before publication.

He said this was to avoid spreading misinformation that may mislead the public and undermine ongoing institutional efforts.

