President Bola Tinubu would on 12 June confer National Honours on selected legislators in commemoration of Democracy Day.

This was contained in a statement by the House spokesperson, Akin Rotimi Jr., in Abuja on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the leadership and members of the House of Representatives will participate in a Special Joint Sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday, 12 June .

The President, who is expected to be the special guest of honour, will address the joint sitting of the legislators.

“The programme will also feature goodwill messages from former presiding officers of the National Assembly and the conferment of National Honours on select legislators by Mr President,” Rotimi Jr. said.

The House spokesperson said the theme for this year’s celebration is:

“26 Years of Democracy: Renewing Our Commitment to National Development.”

He explained that the Joint Sitting represents a significant moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He said that it underscores the pivotal role of the National Assembly in safeguarding democratic values, fostering accountability, and advancing national development over the past 26 years of uninterrupted civil rule.

He urged Nigerians to embrace the spirit of Democracy Day as a time for reflection, renewed patriotism, and commitment to building a more inclusive, prosperous, and united nation.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

