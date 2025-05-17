The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday published particulars of 16 candidates nominated for the 8 November Anambra governorship election.
The commission disclosed this in a statement by Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee in Abuja.
Mr Olumekun said that this followed the conclusion of party primaries by 16 political parties and uploading of their candidates’ nomination forms by 6 pm on May 12 when the dedicated portal automatically shut down.
“As provided in Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 and listed as item 4 on the timetable and schedule of activities for the election, INEC has published the personal particulars of each candidate and their running mate at its state headquarters and the 21 Local Government offices across Anambra,” he stated.
Mr Olumekun said that the publication was done by displaying copies of the form EC9, along with all the accompanying academic credentials and other documents submitted by the candidates.
“We appeal to Nigerians to scrutinise the documents.
“Any aspirant who participated in his/her party’s primaries with reasonable grounds to believe that the information provided by a candidate is false can challenge the nomination in a Federal High Court as provided in Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022,” he said.
Mr Olumekun disclosed that the final list of candidates would be published on June 9, at least 150 days before the election day.
According to him, this is in line with the provision of Section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and listed as item 7 on the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election.
(NAN)
