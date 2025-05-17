The World Bank, in collaboration with the Katsina State Government, is to construct latrines for about 1,500 households across three Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state.
Ibrahim Dankaba, the Executive Director of the state’s Small Towns Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (STOWASSA), disclosed this in Katsina on Saturday.
Mr Dankaba said this during an advocacy visit to the Chairmen and other key stakeholders of the three benefiting LGAs of Baure, Funtua, and Kafur.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Dankaba was represented by Muntari Sani-Saulawa, a Sanitation Officer.
According to Mr Dankaba, the visit was part of preparations for the 2025 Household Latrines Exercise under the World Bank-supported NG-SURWASH project.
He added that one of the key activities is community engagement in forming the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Committees (WASHCOMs).
Mr Dankaba mentioned other activities as the establishment of Grievance Redress Committees (GRCs), and conducting both household baseline surveys and household screenings.
“Furthermore, the activities also aim to strengthen community involvement and lay the groundwork for sustainable sanitation improvements, in line with the project’s goal of achieving universal access to safe water and sanitation.
“The project aims to construct 1,500 household latrines across the three selected local government areas.
“The benefiting communities in Baure LGA include Garki, Babban-Mutum, and Yanduna, where 125 latrines will be delivered.
“In Funtua LGA, the communities of Nassarawa and Dikke will benefit from 250 latrines each, while Mahuta and Gozaki in Kafur LGA, will also benefit 250 household latrines each,” he said.
