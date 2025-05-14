The Senate has confirmed the appointment of five Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that their confirmation followed the presentation of the report of the Committee on INEC at plenary on Wednesday.
The report was presented by the chairman of the committee, Simon Lalong (APC-Plateau).
NAN reports that the RECs confirmed were: Umar Garba, representing Kano, Sa’ad Idris (Bauchi), Chukwuemeka Ibeziako (Anambra), Umar Mukhtar (Borno) and Johnson Sinkiem (Bayelsa).
In his presentation, Mr Lalong said that the committee considered the nominees’ resumes, work experiences, and career progression during their screening.
He said that the nominees responded to questions successfully, adding that they were all qualified for the appointment.
“After carefully scrutinising all the relevant documents of the nominees and due consideration of their levels of exposure, experiences, performances, qualifications and integrity, this committee hereby recommends that Senate confirm the nominees,” he said.
