As part of efforts aimed at projecting the impact Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) make and the drive to ensure women attain leadership positions, WIMBIZ hosted a Media Parley to appreciate its media partners for their unwavering support and dedication to amplifying women’s voices in leadership, business, and public service.

Speaking during the welcome address, Chairperson, WIMBIZ Board of Trustees, Bisi Adeyemi, commended the media for their continued partnership over the years, as it has helped in amplifying the activities of WIMBIZ and given a balanced reportage of the giant strides the organisation has been making.

In her presentation, WIMBIZ Executive Director, Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, highlighted some of the impacts WIMBIZ made last year through its various programs, noting that the organisation will not be resting on its laurels as it plans on ensuring that more women attain leadership positions across all spheres of life.

Ms Akingbohungbe, while highlighting some of the challenges women face in attaining leadership positions, confirmed that only 4 per cent of the Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) are women and WIMBIZ will be making more of its advocacy impact in the legal sector.

She stated that WIMBIZ will, at the end of the mentoring program for Women in Law, publish a journal to help foster more success for women and help them navigate their journey in the Legal Sector.

Cross Section of Photographs From the Media Parley

About WIMBIZ

WIMBIZ is a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting and supporting women in leadership roles.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The organisation is of African roots with a global perspective of connecting and inspiring women across the globe to catalyse their growth to leadership positions and contribute to nation-building.

With a history spanning 24 years, WIMBIZ has implemented various programs that inspire, empower, and advocate for greater representation of women in both the public and private sectors.

The organisation has a global network of over 3,357 accomplished women who contribute their initiative in management, business, and public service.

WIMBIZ collaborates with reputable domestic and international organisations to deliver impactful programs, positively influencing over 344,335 women to excel in their careers and businesses.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

