On the cover pages of many Nigerian newspapers, the reactions of Former Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike to the suspension of the state government was the major headline.
“I wanted Fubara out, not just emergency rule — Wike reveals,” First News reported.
Vanguard reported, “I wanted Fubara’s outright removal— Wike.”
“Wike opens up on Rivers crisis, Atiku’s coalition moves, others,” according to The Matrix.
Meanwhile, The Nation reported,”Easter: Tinubu orders decisive action on security.”
“Ahead 2027: Why opposition’s fortunes appear gloomy,” the Guardian headline read.
“Orkar coup: Why I kept mute for 35 years — Gwadabe,” Daily Trust reported.
“Suspected herdsmen kill many in Benue,” according to Tribune.
“How CBEX promoters used EFCC, CAC certificates to deceive 600,000 investors,” Punch reported.
“15,000 Nigerian children died of HIV last year — First Lady,” The Hope reported.
Blueprint reported, “Experts suggest way out for Nigeria, Africa as Trump tariff war rages.”
“Three Nigerian girls lured into sex trade by ‘aunties’ rescued from Ghana,” Daily Times reported.
“‘We’re not witches’: Abandoned elderly seek family support, government intervention at Easter,” an Independent newspaper headline read.
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
