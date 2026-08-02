The President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF), Uyi Akpata, believes the progress recorded by Team Nigeria at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow offers valuable lessons for the future development of sports in the country.

Beyond the medals won and the impressive performances delivered by Nigerian athletes, Mr Akpata said the emergence of new talent through structured grassroots programmes represents one of the biggest takeaways from Nigeria’s participation in the Games.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Mr Akpata praised the atmosphere within Team Nigeria, describing the unity and support system around the athletes as a positive sign for the country’s sporting future.

“We are doing very well, but more importantly, you can see new talents coming through. The whole atmosphere, we are one big family. Everyone is doing well, and everyone has been supported,” Mr Akpata said.

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“But more importantly, we’re beginning to see some people come out from specific, dedicated grassroots and development programmes. To me, that’s a winner anytime.”

For Mr Akpata, the gains from Glasgow go beyond immediate results, as he believes a stronger foundation built around talent identification and athlete development will determine Nigeria’s long-term success on the global stage.

He pointed to the level of preparation ahead of the Games as another positive development, noting that adequate planning has played a key role in helping Nigerian athletes compete effectively against the best in the Commonwealth.

“I think at the end of the day, coming into these Games, there was about three or four weeks of camp in Abuja. Then I understand we went to Edinburgh before coming here. Preparation has been top-notch, and you can see that based on the quality,” he said.

The former Senior Partner at PWC added that the improved coordination between sports authorities and federations has created a better platform for athletes to succeed.

“Obviously, the bulk always starts and stops with the commission, and you can see that there’s been a coordinated effort to work with the various federations to bring the teams on board,” Mr Akpata said.

“Everybody is working together. There is still a long way to go, but we’re all doing very well.”

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