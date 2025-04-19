The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) under the leadership of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has approved the constitution of Vetting Teams to fast-track the process of regularization of land allocations by the six Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
The FCT Director of Land Administration, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, stated this while inaugurating the Vetting Teams in his office.
The director reiterated that the Minister approved the constitution of the Vetting Teams with a clear directives, mandates and terms of reference to ensure that all processes are completed within a reasonable time frame.
According to him, the constituted Vetting Teams will resolve the age-long problems of titling of Mass Housing plots.
He said that with this approach, all subscribers of unit houses in the Mass Housing Programmes will be captured and be given titles for their individual housing units.
Mr Nwankwoeze emphasised that the government has deployed machinery to put to rest all lingering issues affecting the Area Councils plots allocation regularisation and titling of delivered houses in all Mass Housing programmes.
The director said the constitution of the Vetting Teams will ensure sanitation of land administration and restore public confidence in the management of land assets in the territory, because the minister has the ‘political will’ to drive it to logical conclusion.
Mr Nwankwoeze described the Vetting Teams as a bold and irreversible step toward restoring sanity and public trust in the FCT’s land system.
He called for understanding and cooperation of developers as well as the prospective titleholders; assuring that the FCT administration was committed to effective service delivering to all developers, titleholders and would-be titleholders, in consonance with the principles and aspirations of the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of President Bola Tinubu.
