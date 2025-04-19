The police have detained a man for five days for criticising the Executive Secretary of the Borno State Geographical Information Service, Adam Bababe, over flood prevention measures in the state,

Sultan Usman, a popular social media activist in Borno, was taken into police custody on Monday. His lawyer described his arrest and detention as unlawful.

How it began

After a flood disaster devastated homes and businesses in Maiduguri, the state capital, in September, flood prevention became a topical issue in the state,

Shorthly after the disaster, Mr Bababe, whose agency is responsible for land administration, appeared to blame, in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, communities that resisted his agency’s steps to implement flood prevention measures for the disaster.

“Emergency Lovers of Borno… kindly note that the government faced strong resistance from the public to enforce prevention,” he wrote in September. “Go through our activities and go around all flood-prone areas to ask them if we hadn’t warned them or marked their houses since 2020. They know what they bought.”

The post drew many reactions, including one from Mr Sultan.

He wrote: “This statement is like adding insult to injury. It is but an open admission that the government has failed in its responsibility. If the government failed to implement laws simply because of resistance from the people, then that government must be held responsible.

“What of areas like Gwange, Gidan Dambe, Dikwa-lowcost, 505, College of Agric, Chad Basin, Lagos Street, Maiduguri, Kasuwan Shanu, Shuwari, Shokari, Madinatu, Muna, Custom, and some parts of Old GRA? Did you guys warn those areas? You can do better; it is not a blame game.”

Mr Bababe said the activist made another statement on social media abusing him in March.

Although he acknowledged that the post was deleted immediately, Mr Bababe said he reported Mr Sultan to the police, leading to his arrest on Monday.

Mr Bababe promised to share the alleged March offensive post with this reporter, but he had not done so at the time of this report.

However, on Friday morning, Hamza Dantani, Mr Sultan’s lawyer, described the detention of the activist as illegal.

He said although the offence alleged against Mr Sultan was bailable, he was refused bail.

“The crime he committed is bailable. But what annoyed me the most was that Engr. Bababe at first told me he was going to give an order for his release after he spent three days in detention, but he didn’t. When I contacted him for the second time, he said he was briefed at the station and he changed his mind,” Mr Dantani said,

He also faulted the involvement of the police’s Crack Squad in the detention of the activist.

“The Crack Squad deals with high-profile criminal offences like kidnapping, murder, armed robbery, and the rest, not this type of case,” Mr Dantani said, accusing the police of lawlessness.

However, Mr Bababe denied responsibility for Mr Sultan’s ordeal.

“I am not the police that I will detain someone. I only reported the matter to the police, and the police are doing their job,” he said in a phone conversation with PREMIUM TIMES.

The official also questioned Mr Dantani’s interest in the matter, claiming the lawyer was not hired by Mr Sultan or his family. He claimed the family had acknowledged their son’s wrongdoing and had begged him for forgiveness.

“Barrister Dantani didn’t even go to the police station; he is just a social media lawyer. I spoke with the family of the guy, and we are even going to meet this afternoon,” Mr Bababe said on Friday.

He said he would consider withdrawing the case from the police if the family agreed to his conditions. He did not disclose the conditions.

However, contrary to Mr Bababe’s assertion, Mr Sultan’s family said it engaged Mr Dantani in the case.

Usman Ngari, Mr Sultan’s father, told this newspaper during a telephone conversation that he personally engaged the lawyer.

“I still have the text I sent to Barrister Dantani to help talk to Engr. Bababe about the case,” Mr Ngari said, confirming that his son was arrested on Monday.

Police commissioner speaks

This reporter contacted the Borno State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Lawal, who confirmed Mr Sultan was detained but said he was released “around 2:30 pm on Friday.”

The police chief, who spoke on phone, said the activist was arrested for abusing and threatening Mr Bababe “without a concrete reason.”

He said when Mr Sultan was asked why he made the post on social media, “he didn’t even know why he did what he did.”

He said his family had begged on his behalf, and asserted that he had been released.

However, when contacted again at 3:11 p,m. on Friday, Mr Dantani said Mr Sultan was still in detention.

“I just confirmed he has not been released, but negotiations are ongoing,” the lawyer said over the phone.

Sultan released after family’s apology letter

PREMIUM TIMES confirmed that the police finally released the detainee Friday night after obtaining an apology offerred on his behalf by his father.

Through a letter, Mr Ngari apologised for his son’s “wrongdoing.”

In the correspondence titled: Undertaking and Apology Letter, Mr Ngari also assured Mr Bababe “that such actions will not occur again.”

Read the letter in full below:

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: UNDERTAKING AND APOLOGY LETTER

I, USMAN NGARI the biological father of SULEIMAN USMAN Popularty known as SULTAN IBN USMAN hereby write this letter to sincerely express my deepest regret and unreserved apology over the recent actions of my son, who made a public statement considered inappropriate and damaging to the image and personality of the Executive Secretary, Engr. Adam Bukar Bababe.

As a father and a responsible citizen, I wish to categorically state that his actions do not reflect the values and principles I have instilled in him. I acknowledge that the statements he made were misguided, disrespectful, and uncalled for.

I understand that such comments can cause serious reputational damage to public office holders and institutions, and for that, I am deeply sorry. I have spoken to my son at length, and he now fully understands the gravity of his actions and the pain they may have caused. He has expressed deep remorse and is willing to tender a public apology if necessary. I hereby undertake to ensure that such actions do not occur again in any form or manner whatsoever.

As for Hamza Nuhu Dantani, I only asked him to plead with Engr. Adam Bukar Bababe and his lawyer to kindly forgive my son. I did not authorise or assign him to represent me or my son as legal counsel in any capacity. Any Statements or utterances made by Hamza Nuhu Dantani are solely his and do not represent my views or position on this matter.

I humbly appeal to the Executive Secretary, Engr. Adam Bukar Bababe, and all relevant authorities to temper justice with mercy. As a father, I take full responsibility and assure you that corrective measures have been taken and will continue to be taken.

Thank you for your understanding and anticipated forgiveness.

