A Labour Party (LP) member of the Enugu House of Assembly, Eze Gabriel, representing Isi-Uzo constituency, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Eze, who was elected on the platform of the LP in the 2023 general elections, announced his defection during plenary on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a letter announcing his defection to PDP was read by the Speaker of the assembly, Uche Ugwu.

In the letter, Mr Eze expressed sadness over his decision but said it was anchored on the irreconcilable divisions, incessant crises, and factions within the LP at the national and state levels.

He stated that the LP, once a beacon of hope for progressive ideals, had regrettably become synonymous with internal strife, thereby diminishing its capacity to fulfill the electorate’s aspirations.

The lawmaker described the recent conflict between Julius Abure and Nenadi Usman at the national level and the one between Kingsley Ugwu and Casmir Agbo in Enugu State as stark reminders of the party’s disunity.

He expressed confidence that within PDP, he would have the supportive platform needed to continue contributing to the state’s development, and he thanked his supporters for their understanding.

