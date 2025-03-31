The 2023 governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Enugu State, Chijioke Edeoga, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Mr Edeoga announced his defection after he was issued with the PDP’s membership card at the party’s state secretariat in Enugu on Monday.
The former governorship candidate defected alongside other members of the LP.
His defection came exactly two months after some PDP leaders in the state visited and asked him to rejoin the party.
Mr Edeoga joined the LP in August 2022 after he failed to secure the PDP governorship ticket ahead of the 2023 election, which Peter Mbah, now governor, won.
The LP candidate came second in the general election. He subsequently challenged Mr Mbah’s victory in various courts, but failed.
Defection
Mr Edeoga was welcomed back into the PDP by the Chairperson of the party in the state, Martin Chukwunweike, alongside other party leaders.
Addressing PDP leaders and reporters, the former governorship candidate said he has now “come back home,” referring to the PDP.
He described his defection as “historic and memorable,” stressing that it would bring a “paradigm shift from the way politics is being played in Enugu State.”
Next line of action
Mr Edeoga later told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday afternoon that he would reveal his political plan shortly.
Meanwhile, reliable sources from the PDP informed this newspaper that the party leadership promised to give him a ticket to contest the Enugu East Senatorial District Election in 2027.
The politician had represented Enugu East- Isi-Uzo Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003 under the PDP’s platform.
