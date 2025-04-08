The Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, says one of its students has been abducted by suspected bandits at an off-campus hostel in Kalgo Local Government Area of Kebbi.
Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the university, Jamilu Magaji, said the abductors stormed the campus at about 3 a.m. on Tuesday.
”At around 3:00 a.m., five armed men approached students of Federal University Birnin Kebbi at an off-campus hostel known as Istijaba Villa, located in Unguwar Jeji.
”The students were sleeping outside their rooms when the attackers accosted and demanded money from them.
”The students explained that, as students, they had no money.
”During the confrontation, the armed men assaulted the students.
”A neighbour, Malam Siddi Hussaini, who was nearby tending to his cattle, heard the commotion and came to ascertain the situation. He was shot dead by the armed men.
“The attackers abducted Augustine Madubiya, a 400-level student in the Department of Economics, while Mr Collaneous Steven, a 200-level student of Business Administration, managed to escape,” he said.
Mr Magaji added that the vice chancellor, Muhammad Zaiyan-Umar, in the company of the divisional police officer (DPO), Kalgo Division and officials of the Department of State Services (DSS), had addressed the students.
Mr Magaji quoted the vice chancellor as reaffirming the university’s commitment to ensure their safety.
He said Mr Zaiyan-Umar also communicated the unfortunate incident to Governor Nasir Idris through the Offices of Secretary to the State Government and Director Security Services Cabinet Office.
He said Mr ZaiyanpUmar expressed the university’s gratitude to the local community for its support to the students and called for further assistance from the government and security agencies.
(NAN)
