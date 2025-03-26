Today, the news that INEC rejected a petition to recall Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan dominated headlines.
The Independent Newspaper reported the development under the headline “INEC Faults Petition To Recall Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.”
According to the New Telegraph, “Natasha’s recall petitioners failed to provide contact details -INEC.”
|
“Natasha-Akpabio Sexual Harassment Brouhaha Festers,” The Matrix reported.
“INEC rejects Sen. Natasha’s recall petition over incomplete documentation,” News Direct reported.
Tribune wrote, “INEC picks holes in Natasha’s recall petition.”
Meanwhile, Daily Trust reported, “2027: 1 don’t know if I will run – Atiku.”
“Bid to bomb another pipeline in Rivers foiled, Police, Army, Navy force, others,” Vanguard reported.
“Labour Threatens Action If Rivers Emergency Rule Is Not Reversed,” Amebo newspaper reported.
“DisCos collected N509.84n from customers in 04 2024 — NERC,” according to Salient Times.
“APC, PDP, LP spent N13.4B on Edo, Ondo governorship campaigns – Report,” The Point reported.
