The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the Supreme Court judgement upholding the principle of supremacy of the political party in managing its internal affairs.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Friday in Abuja, the party described the judgement as a victory for democracy.

Mr Ologunagba said that the party’s National Working (NWC) received the judgment of the court which affirmed that the issue was that of party leadership positions.

According to him, this included that of the national secretary, which is entirely an internal affair of the party, requiring only the party’s internal mechanism to which the court has no jurisdiction.

“Today’s judgment of the Supreme Court reaffirms the standing position of the party.

“It emphatically settles the emergence of Sunday Udeh-Okoye as the substantive National Secretary of the PDP, having been duly nominated, endorsed and ratified through the internal mechanism of the PDP statutory organs and bodies,” he said.

This, he said, was in line with provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Ologunagba recalled that the NWC had, at its 576th meeting held on 11 October 2023, directed the South-east Zonal Executive Committee to nominate a replacement for Mr Anyanwu upon his nomination then as the party’s governorship candidate in the state.

He said that consequent upon the directive of the NWC, the zonal executive committee, on 20 October 2023, passed a resolution approving the emergence.

He noted that the zonal committee also forwarded Mr Udeh-Okoye’s name to the NWC as the party’s national secretary.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court nullifies sacking of Anyanwu as PDP national secretary

Mr Ologunagba said that accordingly, the NWC, at its 577th meeting held on 7 November 2023, duly received, accepted and approved the emergence of Mr Okoye as the party’s national secretary.

He also said that the appointment had since been endorsed by relevant organs and bodies of the PDP, including the Board of Trustees (BoT), Southeast Zonal Caucus and the PDP Governors’ Forum.

Mr Ologunagba stated that the decision had been officially communicated to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the general public.

He urged all patriotic members of the PDP to remain united as NWC members continued to work together to move the party forward.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

