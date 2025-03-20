The Police Command in Abia State has announced the dismissal of Kufre Moses, with force number AP/NO 338736, effective from 21 February.

The command’s spokesperson, Maureen Chinaka, disclosed this in a press release on Wednesday night in Umuahia.

Ms Chinaka, a deputy superintendent of police, said Mr Moses, an inspector, was previously assigned as a security guard at UBA Bank in Aba, Abia’s commercial hub, before his dismissal.

“He has also been de-kitted, and all police accoutrements have been retrieved from him.

“This action follows administrative disciplinary measures taken against him by the command for discreditable conduct and offences against discipline,” she said.

Ms Chinaka said the Commissioner of Police in Abia, Danladi Isa, reaffirmed the command’s zero tolerance for unprofessional conduct.

She quoted the police commissioner as reassuring the public that the command would not condone misconduct within the force.

“Under his leadership, the command remains committed to the Inspector General of Police’s vision of ensuring a professionally competent, service-driven, rule-of-law-compliant, and people-friendly police force,” she added.

(NAN)

