President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to consider and approve the state of emergency he declared in Rivers State.

The president’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during plenary on Thursday.

Mr Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State during a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday night.

He also announced a six months suspension of the governor, Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the State House of Assembly.

The president also appointed Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired vice admiral and former chief of naval staff, as sole administrator.

Mr Ibas, who was sworn in on Wednesday by President Tinubu, will govern the state for the next six months but his policies have to be approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The president justified his actions with the argument that the situation in Rivers could hinder democracy and also strip the people of the state of the benefits of democratic government.

Mr Tinubu also referenced the demolition of the State House of Assembly as one of the reasons that prompted him to declare the state of emergency. He lamented that 14 months after Mr Fubara demolished the complex, he had not rebuilt it.

The two chambers of the National Assembly will have to approve the state of emergency before it becomes effective.

In the letter to the Senate, Mr Tinubu said his action was in compliance with the provisions of Section 305 (2) of Nigerian constitution.

He, thereafter, urged the Senate to consider the approval expeditiously.

After reading the letter, the Senate President referred it to the ‘entire Senate’ for immediate consideration and immediately dissolved into a closed-door session.

The House of Representatives approved the president’s request earlier on Thursday.

