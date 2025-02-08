Abia State has officially inaugurated the Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF) Liaison Committee.
The event took place on Friday, 7 February, at the office of the Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Nwaobilor Nwadinma, in Umuahia, Abia State.
The primary objective of the committee is to identify, nurture, and promote talented athletes within the Niger Delta region.
The committee, chaired by Onyebuchi Chukwu, Special Adviser to the Governor on Youths, includes Chukwuemeka Ochiobi, Obioma George, Director of Sports; James Eke, who serves as the Committee Secretary; Isaac O. Isaac; Eziuche Ubani; and Eric Asomugha, Special Technical Adviser to the Honourable Commissioner.
Together, they will focus on grassroots sports development, particularly for athletes aged 25 and below, with special consideration for para-athletes.
The initiative highlights the significance of grassroots sports development, particularly given Nigeria’s declining performance in international competitions, including the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Beyond competition, the project aims to revitalise sports and improve infrastructure across all Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) states.
Fred Edoreh, General Coordinator of Dunamis Icon, underscored the importance of grassroots sports in reversing Nigeria’s declining sports performance on the global stage.
He emphasised that the festival is a strategic effort to revive sports and improve facilities in the NDDC zone.
Mr Ananaba, the Honourable Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, commended the initiative and reaffirmed Abia State’s commitment to talent discovery, development, and mentorship.
He noted the state’s significant efforts in grassroots sports over the past 18 months and emphasised ongoing initiatives to support emerging talent through dedicated coaching and monitoring programs.
Sponsored by the NDDC, the festival seeks to empower youths and contribute positively to local communities.
Additionally, Abia State aims to position itself as a sports economic hub, making sports development a key priority.
The NDSF Liaison Committee is expected to drive sports development initiatives that will foster youth empowerment and solidify Abia State’s reputation as a rising force in Nigerian sports.
