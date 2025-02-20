The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has explained its decision to contract additional service provider to cater to Nigerian pilgrims’ needs at the Masha’ir camps during the 2025 Hajj.
This was contained in a statement by the Head of Public Affairs of the commission, Mohammed Musa, on Thursday.
Mr Musa said the decision to supplement Mashariq’s services with an additional provider was made after identifying operational challenges, precisely issues with Mashariq’s listing on the Saudi Visa Portal, Nusuk.
“Despite subsequent corrective actions by Mashariq al Dhahabia, NAHCON’s proactive decision to engage a supplementary provider was driven by the need to meet stringent Saudi deadlines and to ensure uninterrupted service to Nigerian Pilgrims.”
NAHCON Reaffirms Commitment to Pilgrims’ Welfare.
The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) is engaging with the Saudi service provider Mashariq al Dhahabia regarding recent media reports alleging contract breach.
Since its inception, NAHCON has been honouring all contractual commitments, upholding the standards of transparency and accountability. On January 17, 2025, during a pre-Hajj visit following the Hajj exhibition, NAHCON and Mashariq al Dhahabia entered into an agreement to provide ground and Masha’ir services for Nigerian States’ Pilgrims.
The decision to supplement Mashariq’s services with an additional provider was made after identifying operational challenges specifically, issues with Mashariq’s listing on the Saudi Visa Portal, Nusuk. Despite subsequent corrective actions by Mashariq al Dhahabia,
NAHCON’s proactive decision to engage a supplementary provider was driven by the need to meet stringent Saudi deadlines and to ensure uninterrupted service to Nigerian Pilgrims.
Recent news carried by some media houses stating threats of legal action by Mashariq al Dhahabia, appears intended to pressure NAHCON into granting an exclusive monopoly of the States’ quota. NAHCON firmly rejects any attempt to create confusion or compromise the welfare of the Nigerian Pilgrims. Instead, the Commission’s strategy is to foster a competitive environment that is aimed at reducing costs and enhancing service quality.
NAHCON remains steadfast in its commitment to contractual integrity and the well-being of the Nigerian Pilgrims. The Commission will continue striving to operate with transparency and accountability, undeterred by allegations or attempts to undermine its mission.
NAHCON is also committed to excellence, transparency and the welfare of Nigerian Pilgrims in service provision of this sacred journey.
Muhammad Ahmad Musa
Head Public Affairs,
NAHCON.
