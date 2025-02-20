Six days after he stepped down from ‘The Honest Bunch Podcast’, Nigerian radio personality Chinedu ‘Nedu Wazobia’ Emmanuel has broken his silence.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Nedu resigned from the podcast following controversies involving social commentator Martins ‘VeryDarkMan (VDM)’ Otse.

The controversy started when reality star Aderombi ‘Deeone’ Martin alleged during his appearance on the podcast that VDM was gay.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Nedu clarified that his decision to leave the show was entirely personal and not due to external pressure.

The 42-year-old said: “Let me clarify—I was not fired from Honest Bunch. I was never fired. I chose to step away when the attacks became very personal so that the show could continue and succeed without me. Beyond being the host, I sat down with others and helped develop the concept of Honest Bunch.

“Even on the show, if you’ve ever hosted a TV or radio programme, you’ll understand that sometimes people play the role of an advocate—that’s my job. Everyone on the show has their role. My job is to ask hard questions and make statements that make people think, even if they wouldn’t say them themselves.”

Criticisms

Additionally, the Kaduna-born stated that he had received criticism on social media before and after stepping down from Honest Bunch.

However, the alumnus of Madonna University in Anambra State emphasised that individuals have the right to their opinions, whether as guests on the podcast or not.

“Everyone has the right to express their opinions on the show. That’s why, at the beginning of each episode, we clarify that every opinion shared belongs to the guest, not the show. So, everyone has the right to their views and even rebuttals, whether they choose to do it on Instagram, another podcast, or elsewhere.

“A lot has been said about me on social media, but I have to clarify—I will not engage in petty exchanges of words with anybody. That’s not who I am. It has never been my style, and it never will be, to argue with people on social media. I’m not going into that”, said the TV host known for his Alhaji Musa characters in skits.

Nedu, also known as Officer Jato, denied being hospitalised due to criticisms and his decision to step aside from the podcast.

“When guests come on the Honest Bunch podcast, we make them feel comfortable before and during the show. Shutting down a guest’s conversation while they are speaking is unprofessional.

“Another thing I’ll say is that nobody can use their relationship with me to shut down what any guest says on the show. That’s not professional”, he said.

Background

This newspaper reported that in a video released following Nedu’s resignation, Deeone defended him, insisting that the OAP was innocent and never instructed anyone to post anything.

He accused VDM of lying and manipulating the situation to damage Nedu’s reputation.

Deeone called on well-known Nigerians such as Peter Obi, Seyi Tinubu, Daddy Freeze, Obi Cubana, E-Money, Davido, Don Jazzy, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and 2Baba, among others, to step in and show their support for the OAP.

Emphasising the gravity of the situation, he dismissed claims that it was mere content creation and expressed his distress and frustration.

Additionally, he urged the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, to launch an investigation while taking full responsibility for his statements.

Although VDM ruled out legal action, maintaining that he operated on the streets and would not take people to court, Deeone stood firm on his claims.

He challenged VDM to sue him, maintaining that he had sufficient evidence to substantiate his allegations.

