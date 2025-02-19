The Commissioner of Operations, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), says the commission remains committed to improving its operations to ensure the 2025 Hajj operations are better than the 2024 exercise.

Mr Elegushi said this on Wednesday while speaking with journalists on the sidelines of a training organised for tour operator companies in Abuja.

The NAHCON commissioner, who described the training as an annual routine programme, urged the tour operators to utilise the programme to give the best service to their pilgrims.

He said that the commission has registered 52,000 spaces for state Muslims Pilgrims Boards and Agencies, adding that it also succeeded in approving four airlines for the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage.

According to him, the approved airlines include; Flynas, Max Air, USAA and Air Peace.

“We have achieved the first leg by getting the space and we are really following up with other programmes of Saudi Arabia and we are getting updates almost every day.

“We have concluded with approved airlines. So, all hands are on deck, I want to believe that we have 2025 Hajj operations better than 2024. The approved airlines are Flynas, Max Air, USAA and Air Peace.

“The 52,000 spaces we did was out of our proactiveness as we know the payment tradition of our people and we cannot say we don’t know it.’’

The NAHCON commissioner said the commission decided to create spaces for intending pilgrims so that they can have enough time to pay their money.

“As of today, payment is still coming in despite the fact that we still have some little days to wrap up.’’

He commended resource persons for equipping the tour operators in a bid to ensure a hitch-free 2025 Hajj pilgrimage.

“I want to believe that a lot has been said to us and it is enough for us to utilise it for betterment of our pilgrims.

“That is why everyone working at NAHCON always ensures that our pilgrims get the best services.

“Let me also speak from the commercial angle, which is the only way you can double your figures for next year as tour operators, whatever you give to your pilgrims, definitely, the pilgrims should come back and say it to many people.

“They will now become your marketers. So, if you do well, they become your marketers. Let us give the best to them,’’ he said.

(NAN)

