The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has joined in mourning the death of Ayo Adebayo and Edwin Clark.

Afenifere leader Mr Adebanjo died on Friday at the age of 96, while Mr Clark, leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), died on Tuesday at the age of 97.

In a condolence message by its Chairperson and governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the NGF described the deaths of the elder statesmen as “a huge depletion in the ranks of outstanding voices who were never afraid to offer their views on issues of national importance.”

The forum said the two men played critical roles in the evolution of Nigeria’s “democracy, constitutional development, and the discourse around its federal system vis-a-vis topical issues of resource control and the rights of ethnic minorities.”

“The NGF sends its heartfelt condolences to the people and governments of South-West and South-South, especially Ogun and Delta states, and to the families of the statesmen on these sad developments.

“The Forum prayed for the repose of their souls, saying their legacies will endure for generations yet unborn.”

