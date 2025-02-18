A former Federal Commissioner for Information, Edwin Clark, is dead, his family has announced on Tuesday.

Mr Clark, a prominent leader of Ijaw ethnic nationality, died on Monday, according to a statement by C. C. Clark, a professor on behalf of the family.

He said the Ijaw leader was 97 years old.

Until his death, Mr Clark led the Pan Niger Delta Forum, an organisation of the people of Niger Delta dedicated to promoting and fostering inter-ethnic harmony and security in the region.

…Details later

