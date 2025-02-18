At least 14 people, including a child, have died amid severe flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in parts of the U.S..

Twelve people were confirmed to have died in the south-eastern state of Kentucky, while two other deaths had been confirmed in Georgia and West Virginia.

“I’ve got more tough news,’’ Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on X on Monday.

“The death toll in Kentucky has now risen to 12. We must remember, this isn’t just a number these are Kentuckians who will be missed by their families and loved ones.’’

The death toll in the state rose from eight, including a 7-year-old child, on Sunday.

One person also died in the state of Georgia, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper reported on Sunday citing local authorities.

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey also confirmed one fatality in his state in a news briefing on Monday. Several other people were missing amid “significant levels of flooding,’’ he added.

The heavy rains that began on Saturday have affected several states including Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia and West Virginia.

