President Bola Tinubu has urged Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf of Kano State to resolve the ongoing land dispute between Bayero University Kano and neighbouring communities.

Mr Tinubu made the appeal on Saturday in Kano during Bayero University’s 39th convocation ceremony. The president was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Suwaibu Ahmed.

He called on the governor to take swift action by issuing the university’s title deed to resolve the matter. He stressed the importance of securing the institution’s land.

Regarding infrastructure, Mr Tinubu acknowledged the lack of perimeter fencing at the university’s New Campus. He assured that the Federal Government had allocated funds for the project.

“The Federal Government has already provided funding, and work is underway,” he said.

He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to upgrading university infrastructure nationwide.

Mr Tinubu stated that the government was supporting research and infrastructure improvements through the Needs Assessment of Nigerian Public Universities Intervention.

“We will continue to provide necessary resources. I also encourage universities to collaborate with the private sector to complement these efforts,” he added.

He urged Nigerian universities to integrate research into teaching and learning to build a knowledge-driven society.

He emphasised the administration’s dedication to educational reforms.

The President noted that Nigeria’s future depended on quality human capital. He stressed the government’s focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) for national development.

He highlighted the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund), launched in July 2024, to provide financial assistance for higher education, vocational training, and skills acquisition.

“Bayero University has excelled in this area, ranking sixth in Nigeria and first in international outlook in the 2025 Times Higher Education Global Ranking,” he said.

Mr Tinubu acknowledged the rising electricity tariffs affecting universities. He assured that the government was working to stabilise the situation to ensure uninterrupted academic activities.

The President congratulated 3,400 postgraduate students on their achievements. He also praised the 8,769 undergraduates who received their first degrees earlier in the week.

He extended his congratulations to Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, Emir of Ilorin, on his appointment as Chancellor of Bayero University, expressing confidence in his leadership.

Vice-Chancellor, Sagir Abbas commended the President for establishing NELFund, which offers interest-free loans to indigent students, easing financial burdens on families.

Abbas also praised Tinubu for removing federal universities from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), restoring their autonomy in staff recruitment and payroll management.

“The removal of universities from IPPIS eliminates salary payment delays and enhances administrative efficiency.

“More importantly, it facilitates international collaborations and recruitment,” he said.

He, however, expressed concerns over high electricity tariffs, stating that they consumed one-third of the university’s income, posing financial challenges.

(NAN)

