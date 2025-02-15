The House of Representatives has absolved itself from the bribery allegations levelled against some of its members by the Head of Financial Crime Compliance of Binance, Tigran Gambaryan.

This is contained in a statement issued by the spokesman of house, Rep. Akin Rotimi Jr in Abuja on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Gambaryan had named three members of the house who allegedly demanded a $150 million bribe from him.

Mr Gambaryan, in his verified X account on Friday, named Philip Agbese, Obinna Onwusibe and Peter Akpanke as the lawmakers who demanded the bribe from him.

However, Mr Rotimi Jr, in his reaction, absolved the house, as an institution, from any bribery allegation by the Binance executive, saying it was only made against some of its members.

He restated the commitment of the house to integrity, probity and transparency, in accordance with its constitutional mandate.

“As an independent arm of government, the house upholds due process, the rule of law and constitutional oversight.

“These allegations, which have been previously circulated last year, are directed at individual members, not the institution itself,” he said.

Mr Rotimi Jr said that the members named in the bribery allegations had assured the house leadership that they never had any such dealings as reported.

According to him, one of the members has already instituted a legal action to clear his name, while others have been encouraged to do the same, in pursuit of justice and for protection of their reputations.

The spokesman emphasised the importance of the active involvement of both the Nigerian and United States governments, saying that the matter had evolved into a government-to-government engagement.

He lauded the Federal Government of Nigeria for prioritising national interest over external commercial pressure, including rejecting financial settlement offers from Binance.

The lawmaker affirmed Nigeria’s integrity and zero-corruption tolerance.

He said: “These facts raise serious questions about the credibility and intent of the allegations being peddled.

“As the matter is now before a court of competent jurisdiction and remains the subject of ongoing diplomatic engagements, the house will refrain from further comment, in line with established parliamentary, judicial and diplomatic principles.”

Mr Rotimi Jr urged Nigerians not to be swayed by unfounded rumours but to rely on verified facts.

‘The House of Representatives urges the public to rely on verified facts and not be misled by recycled claims, aimed at discrediting Nigerian institutions and public officials.

“The house remains steadfast in its commitment to transparency, accountability and the protection of Nigeria’s democratic institutions.” (NAN)

