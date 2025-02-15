The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, on Saturday started the burial ceremony of his mother, Iyoba Omo N’ Ikuoyemwen, Iyoba Ewuare II, with various traditional rites (Iwarinnwin).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the traditional rites, which will last for 14 days, took place at Eguae Iyoba N’ Uselu, by 5-junction in Benin.
This significant event is notable because it’s happening 49 years after she died.
According to Benin Customs and tradition, the funeral rites cannot hold until the current Oba, who was then the Edaiken (Crown Prince), was crowned.
The ceremony, which would last until 27 March, will involve various traditional activities.
The climax of the ceremony tagged: Ekasa, will take place at the Oba’s Palace.
As the chief mourner, the Oba is expected to lead the procession during the ceremony, accompanied by his chiefs, palace officials, and other dignitaries, and make offerings to his mother’s spirit, seeking her blessings and protection.
As the leader of the kingdom, the Oba is responsible for ensuring that the burial rites are performed according to traditional customs and protocols.
During this period, the use of traditional Coral beads is suspended in the Palace and the Kingdom. (NAN)
