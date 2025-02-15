Less than 48 hours after Nigerian music star Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia was declared missing by his family, he has been spotted in public.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that 2Baba’s family filed a petition with the State Security Service (SSS), requesting assistance locating him.

They alleged that he might have been abducted after reportedly leaving home and remaining unreachable for 72 hours.

The petition, signed by Wilson Anuge on behalf of the law firm Anuge, Anuge & Co, was submitted shortly after 2Baba’s mother, Rose Idibia, pleaded with his lover, Natasha Osawaru, the Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly, to release him.

Mrs Idibia alleged that Ms Osawaru cast a spell on 2Baba, influencing his decision to propose to her.

She insisted that the singer was not in the right frame of mind when he made the proposal to the 30-year-old lawmaker.

However, a viral video showed the ‘African Queen’ crooner shopping at a hair store alongside Ms Osawaru on Saturday.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In the footage, 2Baba, wearing a cap and sunglasses, stood next to a man dressed in white man while Ms Osawaru browsed hair products.

After 2Baba’s family declared that he is missing, the singer was spotted shopping at a hair store alongside his new found lover, Natasha Osawuru.

_

_

_

Nigerians Sabinus Toto Nedu Veekee James Chude USAID Aboki Ada of London Boko Haram NNPC pic.twitter.com/Tj3o4loIzr — GWG (@gwg_ng) February 15, 2025

Background

The 49-year-old music icon has remained in the public eye since announcing his separation from Annie Macaulay, his wife of 12 years.

His engagement to Ms Osawaru became a trending topic, dominating social media discussions.

The proposal drew significant attention, mainly because of the ongoing divorce and the striking similarities to his past engagement with Annie.

2Baba proposed to Ms Osawaru, a graduate of Igbinedion University, Edo State, in an intimate gathering among friends.

The moment unfolded as they danced inside a house, with the singer performing a song before presenting a ring.

Ms Osawaru, who holds a Master’s in Film Production from Full Sail University, USA, embraced him warmly after accepting the proposal.

Speculation about their relationship trended online after 2Baba appeared surprised at the Edo State House of Assembly during a plenary session—an unexpected move that fueled dating rumours.

However, the singer put all doubts to rest by confirming on Instagram that he would marry Ms Osawaru.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

