The palace of the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, has threatened to curse an Edo State-born groom, Izoduwa Imasuen, for dancing and twirling around the traditional Eben (Royal Scepter) at his traditional wedding ceremony.

In the Benin tradition, the Eben sceptre symbolises authority usually reserved for the Oba and his installed chiefs.

The Eben, signifying a ‘sword for dancing,’ has been pivotal in the monarch’s ceremonial activities for centuries.

This esteemed symbol was introduced to the Benin Monarchy system during the Ogiso Ere dynasty, dating to around 16 A.D. – 66 A.D. The Eben is typically held by titled chiefs within the Benin Kingdom.

Mr Imasuen incurred the wrath of the revered monarch and the palace authorities at his wedding on 23 August 2023, where he and his groomsmen donned Edo cultural attire and danced with the Eben (Royal Sceptre).

The incident provoked the Edo monarch.

The Oba, in a statement issued on 18 October 2023 and endorsed by the Esere of Benin, S. O. Obamwonyi, a chief, decried the actions at the wedding party, describing it as a grievous sacrilege.

“It is a transgression against established norms and a distortion of the revered Benin tradition surrounding marriage ceremonies,” the statement noted.

The Oba of Benin condemned Mr Imasuen and his groom’s men, as twirling of Eben is never a part of a marriage ceremony. The monarch threatened to curse the groom and his groomsmen for desecrating the traditions of the land.

The Oba’s statement

The statement read: “The attention of the Benin Traditional Council has been drawn to a recent traditional marriage ceremony of one Izoduwa Imasuen, which took place on 26th August 2023.

“It was observed that during the marriage ceremony, Izoduwa Imasuen and his groom’s men were twirling the traditional Eben while dancing during the marriage ceremony.

“The general public should note that this act by lzoduwa Imasuen is an abomination, aberration and distortion of Benin traditional marriage processes and procedures.

“The twirling of Eben in Benin customs and tradition is by chieftaincy title holders while paying homage to the Oba of Benin. Twirling of Eben is never a part of the marriage ceremony.

“The Palace of the Oba of Benin condemns this act by lzoduwa Imasuen and his groom’s men in all ramifications.

“His Royal Majesty, Oba of Benin, has instructed the Ewaise group to curse all those undermining and bringing into frivolities and disrepute our highly valued age-long tradition.

“The general public, especially those planning traditional marriages, should endeavour to stick to the acceptable customs and tradition and avoid bastardisation and self-imposed curses.”

Apology

Following the Oba’s statement, the groom, Mr Imasuen, in an Instagram video, apologised to the Royal Court of the Oba of Benin for inadvertently invoking the Royal Scepter (Eben) during his traditional wedding.

He said, “My humble and utmost apology to the Royal Court of the Oba of Benin for ignorantly sampling the Royal Sceptre (Eben) during my traditional marriage. The words of the Oba are final.”

He said he has dedicated seven years to the royal court and the Royal Majesty. He noted that he acted in ignorance. Mr Imasuen has also deleted the video from the wedding on his social media.

