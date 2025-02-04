The Zone 2 Police Command headquarters, Onikan, Lagos State, has confirmed the detention of an Investigating Police Officer (IPO) attached to Isheri-Oshun Division, for allegedly doctoring a case file and medical doctor’s report.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of the zone, Adegoke Fayoade, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Mr Fayoade did not provide the name of the IPO.

However, he said the officer allegedly doctored the case file and doctor’s report relating to a case of anal sexual assault on some teenage students by a hotelier in Isheri-Oshun area of the state.

NAN had earlier reported the detention of a hotelier by operatives of the zone for allegedly having anal sex with some teenage students at his hotel.

The hotelier had allegedly threatened the students never to tell anyone about the act, else, they would die.

The secret was made public after one of the victims, a 16-year-old boy, confessed to his parents about the act.

Police sources told NAN that after the detention of the suspect, his lawyer claimed that they earlier reported the case to the same zone for proper investigation.

The sources said that when their case file was recovered from one of the units, it was discovered that it was doctored.

“The confessional statement made at Isheri Osun Division by another teenager, who suffered the same fate and reports from doctors at Mirable Center at the General Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos, were doctored.

“Based on this, the AIG directed that more investigations be carried out, and this led detectives from the Zonal Oracle unit led by CSP Uba storming Isheri Osun Police Station.

“When they got there, the IPO who delivered the doctored report confessed that he removed some statements from the case file.

“He later brought out the hidden statements, and it turned out to be that of a second victim, who gave vivid details of what the hotelier did to them with documented evidence,” the source said.

NAN also learnt that some other police officers from Ejigbo division may be invited for interrogation over their alleged roles during the raid by detectives from the zonal command on the hotel to arrest the suspect.

(NAN)

