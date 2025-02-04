Today, newspaper cover pages were occupied by reports on the implications of US President Donald Trump’s policies on Nigeria and Nigerians, especially those in the diaspora.

The Guardian reported, “Nigeria braces for impact as US tariffs signal fresh inflation concern.”

Business Day stated, “Nigeria scrambles as Trump cuts healthcare funding.”

“Amid US policy shift, Nigeria votes $1.07bn for health sector reforms,” the Blueprint reported.

The latest development on the NLC’s proposed strike against increased tariff also made headlines.

The Punch reported that “NLC halts protest as FG plans review panel.”

The Matrix newspaper reported, “Telecom Tariff Hike: NLC Backtracks On Planned Protest.”

“Telecoms tariff hike: Nigerian govt in last-minute move to avert NLC shutdown,” Salient Times also reported.

Meanwhile, the paper also wrote that “Food Security: FG wrap-up plans for revitalisation of bank of agriculture.”

A Platform Times headline read, “Bandits pay N1.5M bribe to local chief to build camp – ARMY.”

News Direct reported that “Kaduna Assembly committee indicts El-Rufai over alleged misappropriation of N423bn.”

“No plans to increase electricity tariff By 65% — FG,” Daily Independent newspaper wrote.

Other headlines are; “Stakeholders fight for soul of Lagos assembly,” according to The Point.

The Tribune, on its cover page, reported that “Seven policemen shot, scores wounded in Osun obaship crisis.”

Leadership also reported that “Treatment Cost Wears Out Patients, Families.”

“We’re making steady progress, says Aiyedatiwa,” The Hope reported.

According to Daily Trust, “N/Assembly resumes today to accelerate tax reform bills.”

We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.

