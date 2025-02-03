Today, the cover pages of Nigerian newspapers majorly featured new developments related to the crisis rocking the opposition party, with some reporting the reaction of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).
“PDP Crisis: “We Are Enjoying The Drama” – APC,” The Matrix reported.
According to News Direct, “Wait for next election to test your popularity, Presidency tells opposition figures.”
“PRESIDENCY TO NIGERIANS ON 2027: Ignore opposition spreading ill-will against Tinubu,” Blueprint Wrote.
Meanwhile, Daily Trust reported that “FG plans fresh electricity tariff hike.”
The Leadership said, “Nigeria, others risk imported inflation.”
The New Telegraph reported, “Trump: Nigerians in US go spiritual, send families to mosques, churches for prayers.”
Daily Independent reported that “Estimated N13trn funding gap may compound real sector growth —Experts.”
A Guardian Newspaper headline read, “Anxiety over oil output, exploration as 55 licenses expire this year.”
Another read, “Obi decries plight of pensioners, calls for humane leadership.”
Other headlines are; “GHL: FBN’s alleged appeal of order lifting Mareva abuse of court process,” The Nation reported.
The Point reported, “FG, states, LGS to share N59trn from federation account in 2025.”
“Inside NAFDAC’s battle against booming underground counterfeit products’ market,” it also said.
“Naira hits eight-month high as dollar demand eases,” Business Day reported.
The Sun newspaper wrote, “Price war looms in fuel market.”
“Dangote price slash: Marketers with imported fuel fear losses,” Punch reported.
This Day newspaper reported,” Court stops customs from collecting excise duty on non-alcoholic carbonated beverages.”
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
