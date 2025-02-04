The Ogun State Government on Monday placed Oba Abdulsemiu Ogunjobi, the Olorile of Orile-Ifo in the Ifo Local Government Area on a six-month suspension over what it called an “uncivil conduct”.

Ganiu Hazmat, the state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, disclosed in a statement in Abeokuta that Mr Ogunjobi’s conduct was not befitting the status of a king.

Mr Hamzat explained that the government’s decision was in a bid to ensure the dignity of persons and the protection of sanctity of the revered traditional institution.

The commissioner noted that the decision was reached after the traditional ruler and his victim were invited to the ministry for interrogation.

He said their invitation became imperative as a result of the reckless utterances and public misconduct of the traditional ruler as evident in a viral video on social media.

“After the investigation conducted on the matter, Oba Ogunjobi has been suspended.

“He has been stripped of the paraphernalia of the stool of Olorile of Orile-Ifo pending the determination of his culpability or otherwise in the matter,” Mr Hamzat said.

The Commissioner said the decision was reached by the Ministry in conjunction with the Egba Traditional Council.

“This was in accordance with Section 52(1) of the Obas and Chiefs’ Law of Ogun State 2021,” he said.

Mr Hamzat added that the state government would not condone acts of indignity on any of its residents by anybody, no matter how highly placed.

Ogun police launch probe

Meanwhile, the police command in Ogun State on Monday said it has taken note of a video clip on social media in which an elderly man, Areola Abraham, was seen being assaulted verbally.

The spokesperson for the command, Omolola Odutola, a chief superintendent of police, in a statement in Abeokuta said Mr Abraham was seen prostrating and subjected to verbal abuse and assault by a traditional ruler.

She added that the traditional ruler was Oba Abdulsemiu Adewale Ogunjobi, the Olorile of Orile-Ifo.

Ms Odutola said based on the incident’s gravity, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Lanre Ogunlowo, has ordered a thorough and discreet investigation into the matter.

“The CP further assures that Police will adhere to the rule of law and fundamental human rights principles in the instant case,” she said.

Ms Odutola disclosed that both parties in the matter had reported at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) at Eleweran in Abeokuta and their statements were obtained.

She, however, stated that the command unequivocally condemned any form of assault, harassment and violence regardless of the individuals involved.

“The command will ensure that justice is served, and members of the public will be abreast of relevant updates in due course,” the spokesperson said.

(NAN)

