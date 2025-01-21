The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria NAHCON, has issued a deadline of 31 January for intending pilgrims to pay their 2025 Hajj fare in full.

The Chairperson of the commission, Abdullahi Usman, issued the deadline in an audio broadcast in Hausa monitored by PREMIUM TIMES.

According to Mr Usman, intending pilgrims who fail to complete their payment before the deadline will not be eligible to participate in the Hajj.

“The Saudi government has made it clear during our several meetings. The said deadline for all intending pilgrims stands on 31 January. And we have listened and assured them of our compliance. So, I am urging all Intending pilgrims to make or complete their payment before the deadline.

“We cannot assure any intending pilgrim who could not complete his payment of any extension. It is either you pay or forfeit the 2025 Hajj. That is the warning we also got from Saudi authorities,” he said.

Mr Usman also urged state pilgrims’ boards to ramp up their awareness campaigns, ensuring intending pilgrims are informed and prepared to meet the 31 January deadline for completing their Hajj fare payments.

Mr Usman, in a statement on Monday by NAHCON spokesperson, Fatima Usara, announced the Hajj fare for the 2025 pilgrimage.

He said while intending pilgrims from Southern states would pay N8.7 million, those from the Northern Zone would pay N8.4 million. However, intending pilgrims from Borno and Adamawa Zone are to pay N8.3 million.

The NAHCON boss described the fare regime as a product of extensive collaboration with stakeholders.

He appreciated the presidency and the Forum of Executive Secretaries of State Pilgrims Welfare Boards, agencies, and commissions for their support for the commission.

