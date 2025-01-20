The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has fixed N8.7 million as the Hajj fare for intending pilgrims from Southern States and N8.3 million for those from Borno and Adamawa Zone.

The Executive Chairman of NAHCON, Abdullahi Usman, made this known in a statement by its Assistant Director, Information and Publication, Fatima Usara, on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Usman, a professor, also said that intending pilgrims from the Northern Zone would pay N8.4 million as Hajj fare for the 2025 pilgrimage in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The NAHCON boss described the hajj fare as a product of extensive collaboration with all stakeholders.

He appreciated the support of the presidency and the Forum of Executive Secretaries of State Pilgrims Welfare Boards, Agencies and Commissions.

”The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), under the leadership of its Chairman, Prof. Abdullahi Usman, is pleased to announce the hajj fare for the 2025 season.

”The fare was announced sequel to the approval from the Office of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

”The 2025 Hajj fare for Borno and Adamawa zone’s intending pilgrims is N8.33 million.

”Similarly, the cost of the 2025 Hajj for intending pilgrims from the Southern states is N8. 78 million, while intending pilgrims from the Northern zone will pay N8. 46 million..”

He said the leadership of NAHCON, in collaboration with the representative of the presidency, Ameen Amshi (special assistant to the president on special duties), did their best to maintain the hajj fare within the same range as previously charged.

“This modest effort on the fare was reached after extensive consultations to ensure inclusivity in this important decision-making process.

“For further details and breakdown of the fare, please visit the NAHCON website on nahcon.gov.ng or through States’ Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards.”

The chairman urged prospective pilgrims to take note of the timelines and the Saudi guidelines, while emphasising the importance of early payment and timely registration to avoid last-minute inconveniences.

