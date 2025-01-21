A coalition of civil society organisations in Niger Delta has opposed the federal government’s plan to resume oil production and exploration in Ogoniland.

In a statement on Tuesday, the groups condemned the invitation extended to some selected Ogoni leaders from the region by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to attend a private meeting in Abuja.

“It is, however, insensitive for this administration to open any form of discussion with a handpicked group of Ogoni leaders for such talks, noting that the overall will of the majority of Ogonis is -paramount in this matter.

“The groups expressed their unequivocal condemnation of the planned resumption of oil exploration and production activities in Ogoniland,” the statement noted.

The groups, which referred to themselves as concerned civil society organisations, issued the statement at the end of their meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The organisations, which signed the statement, include Miideekor Environmental Development Initiative, Ogoni Solidarity Forum-Nigeria, South South Youths Initiative, Peoples Advancement Centre, Environmental Rights Action, Kebetkache women development centre, Social Action, Lekeh Development Centre, Rainbowwatch Development Centre.

Others include Kalop Environmental Centre, Pilex Centre, HOMEF, CAPPA, We the People, and HEDA Resource Centre.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The coalitions said Mr Ribadu’s meeting with select Ogoni leaders discussed the proposed resumption of oil activities in the area after many decades of destruction caused by the exploration.

However, the groups said that the meeting excluded the broader Ogoni community and failed to address long-standing grievances over environmental degradation.

The Ogoniland in Rivers State has grappled with environmental devastation from decades of oil production, destroying farmlands and aquatic lives – depriving the people their means of livelihood.

Environmental concerns

The coalition’s statement noted the environmental damage caused by decades of oil extraction, referencing the 2011 United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report, which documented severe pollution of Ogoniland’s land, water, and air.

They noted that poor remediation efforts have left the region in a state of ecological crisis, impacting livelihoods and public health.

The statement expressed disappointment over the slow implementation of the UNEP recommendations and accused the government of neglecting its responsibilities toward the cleanup.

Demands

The group demanded the suspension of all oil extraction plans until full environmental remediation is completed.

They also requested a $1 trillion fund for the cleanup and compensation of affected communities and the exoneration of Ken Saro-Wiwa and other Ogoni activists executed in 1995.

The statement called for the release of the Ken Saro-Wiwa Memorial Bus sculpture, which has been held by the Nigeria Customs Service since 2015.

The groups also demanded a full implementation of the UNEP report and increased funding for the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) and the transition to renewable energy to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

They also called for an end to the harassment of environmental activists and the demilitarisation of the Niger Delta, arguing that ongoing intimidation undermines efforts for justice and sustainable development.

Call for dialogue

The statement urged the government to engage in transparent discussions with Ogoni stakeholders to address their concerns and ensure their free, prior, and informed consent before any further oil activities.

“Any attempt to impose extractive activities without addressing these historical injustices will only deepen the mistrust between the government, oil companies, and local communities.

“The resumption of oil activities in Ogoniland is not only a betrayal of the Ogoni struggle but also a threat to the environment and future generations and a false hope that colonial extractivism promotes positive development. We stand in solidarity with the Ogoni people in their fight for justice and sustainable development.

‘’The resumption of oil production without proper consultation and remediation will only deepen the mistrust between the government and the people,” the statement added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

