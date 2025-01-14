The Police have apprehended 32 suspects in connection with the communal clash in Iwaro-Oka in the Akoko South-west local government area of Ondo State.

The skirmish, which began on Sunday night, also claimed the lives of two people, while several others were injured.

The communal clash involved youths of Oka Odo, Ebo, and Owake communities in Iwaro Akoko. The violence also led to the destruction of properties, including a house belonging to Omorinbola Francis, which was set ablaze.

The state’s Police Commissioner, Wilfred Afolabi, mentioned the arrests on Tuesday when he led top police officials to the affected communities. Mostly affected by the clash is Oka-Odo, where some buildings were razed and some properties destroyed.

The police commissioner said the police officers should be commended for their urgent intervention during the crisis. He said those arrested would be made to face the full wrath of the law. The clash, according to the police, arose from a land dispute between Ebo and Oka Odo communities.

Trouble began on 12 January 2025 when youths from Oka-Odo went on a hunting expedition and were allegedly attacked by youths from Ebo. The Ebo youths were said to have mistaken them for individuals from Owake, with whom they have an unresolved land dispute.

In retaliation, Oka Odo youths mobilised and invaded the Ebo community, leading to the arson that ensued.

