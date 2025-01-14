The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has asked members of the upper chamber to prioritise the passage of the 2025 budget and electoral reforms during the new legislative year.

Mr Akpabio stated this in his address on Tuesday to welcome the lawmakers back from the Christmas/New Year holidays.

The Senate adjourned plenary on 19 December, a day after President Bola Tinubu presented the 2025 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly.

The senate president said the budget is one of the issues of utmost importance to the lawmakers and that they should approach its consideration with patriotism.

He said it is not just a financial document but the blueprint of the aspirations and hopes of millions of Nigerians.

“As we return to our legislative duties, we are immediately faced with a matter of utmost importance: the consideration of the national budget. I have no doubt that, as always, we will approach this with our usual patriotic fervor and meticulous diligence.

“This is not just a financial document; it is the blueprint of the aspirations and hopes of millions of Nigerians. We must ensure that every item within it reflects the collective dreams of our people and serves as a catalyst for development, equity, and justice,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Electoral reforms

Mr Akpabio also mentioned the completion of electoral reforms as another important task before the senators for the year.

“Another critical task before us is the completion of electoral reforms. As the nation begins preparations for the next electoral cycle, we have a unique opportunity to strengthen our democracy.

“Electoral reform is not just a legislative duty; it is a moral imperative. It is our chance to gift the Nigerian people a system that is transparent, credible, and reflective of their will. Let us not waver in this responsibility, for the foundation of every thriving democracy is trust in its electoral processes,” he said.

Electoral reforms is one of the contending issues in the discussion on the constitutional review.

In 2023, the Senate proposed that from 2027, all election results and results sheets used at collation centres should be electronically transmitted to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja before final declaration of the winners of elections.

The upper chamber also recommended the introduction of diaspora voting to enable Nigerians resident abroad to vote for their preferred candidates during elections back home.

Collective intercession

The senate president also urged his colleagues to be united irrespective of political parties and regions.

“Distinguished colleagues, as leaders and representatives of the people, we must remain steadfast in our prayers for the peace and unity of Nigeria.

“Our country faces numerous challenges, but we must never underestimate the power of collective intercession. Pray for wisdom, peace, and divine intervention to guide our leaders and unite our people,” he stated.

Call to make difference

Mr Akpabio also called on the senators to sacrifice their efforts to write a new narrative for Nigeria’s progress, justice, and boundless possibilities.

“This moment is significant. We are at the end of first quarter of the 21st century, a time that demands bold action and visionary leadership. History is calling on us to make a difference—to write a new narrative for our nation, one of progress, justice, and boundless possibilities.

ALSO READ: Senate may pass 2025 budget on 31 January

“Distinguished Senators, let us rise to this challenge. Let us be relentless in our pursuit of excellence, fearless in the face of obstacles, and unwavering in our love for Nigeria. Our work here is not just about legislation; it is about shaping the future of a nation and leaving a legacy for generations to come.”

He said Nigerians are counting on the lawmakers for a change.

“As we forge ahead, let these words resonate in our hearts: Nigeria is counting on us. The time to act is now. Let us unite in purpose, strive for the common good, and dedicate ourselves wholly to the task of nation-building,” Mr Akpabio said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

